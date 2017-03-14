Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Are A Great Team On Wiggly New 'Dance To This'

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A long, long time ago (read: all the way back in February), Troye Sivan confirmed some "trumours" about an upcoming collaboration with none other than Ariana Grande. He called her his "pop queen" and said he couldn't wait for us all to hear them finally team up on a track. Folks, Troye doesn't have to wait any longer. "Dance to This" is here — and while it's true that you might have a hard time actually, well, dancing to it, you can definitely do some serious wiggling.

"Dance to This" follows Sivan's equally electro-pulsing "My My My!" and "Bloom" from earlier this year, all due to appear on his upcoming second album, Bloom. Here, Grande's deep caramel vocals here sound wonderful paired up against Sivan's lighter and breathier moments.

The track premiered Wednesday (June 13), prompting Grande to take to Twitter to express her praise. "I'm so honored to be on this record w[ith] my dear friend and pop king," she said, returning the favor. Sivan, on the other hand, tweeted that he was really stoked for everyone to hear the song's bridge in particular.

And it's true: The bridge is good! It consists of Sivan and Grande both letting their feelings about a particular evening encounter be very clearly broadcast: "I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night / I just wanna take that ride."

The pair are both about to drop big summer albums, and Grande especially has had a busy week, after news broke that she might actually have gotten engaged to her boyfriend of one month, SNL's Pete Davidson. Whether this is true or not, her album, Sweetener, is due out next month. How sweet it is.