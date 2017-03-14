Nicki Minaj Gets Candid About What Being Single Meant For Her New Album

Marc Piasecki / Contributor / Getty Images

One can learn many things from a breakup. For example, the joys of sending reckless DMs or eating alone at a restaurant as you sneer at everyone condescendingly judging you. Luckily, for Nicki Minaj what she learned from single life is a lot more inspirational. In her latest cover story for ELLE, Minaj discussed what it was like being single for the "first time in my life" and how that affected her album.

"I went through a moment where I got to know myself again, and then I went through a moment where I got to know myself as the rapper again," Minaj said. "And then I locked [myself] in the studio"—see?—and I didn’t want to leave. Spiritually, I’ve experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years."

In the past, Nicki Minaj has been linked to Safaree Samuels, Meek Mill, and most recently Nas. It was rumored that the two New York rappers split in late 2017, according to TMZ. Later in the interview, the "Chun-Li" rapper described the challenges of being in relationships and how she got through the transition of being on her own again.

"I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life and somewhere along the line, I just started second guessing myself, for whatever reason," she said. "As soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me."

Nicki's latest song "Rich Sex," is about why one shouldn't have intercourse with brokies and fits nicely into the discussion she had during her cover story. Hopefully, when Queen arrives on August 10 fans will get a more complete look at Nicki's thoughts about relationships, breakups, and everything in-between.