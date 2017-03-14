Tiffany Haddish Suspects Challenge Champ CT Isn't Completely Human

With CT on his way to another Champs vs. Stars final (can he and Tony beat Casper/Louise and Wes/Booby?), Tiffany Haddish has some thoughts on the Challenge great.
"CT is a savage," the host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards (airing tonight!) declares in the clip above. It's an accurate description, given the MTV legend's iconic "I’ll smash his head and eat it” statement way back when.
But that's not all: What would be Tiffany's dream face-off scenario for the dad
bod? And what type of creature does CT resemble in her mind? Watch the hysterical video above, and do not miss Tiffany as she hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight at 9/8c -- and catch CT on the finale of Champs vs Stars on Tuesday at 10/9c!