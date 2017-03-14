Tiffany Haddish Suspects Challenge Champ CT Isn't Completely Human

FilmMagic, Inc/ Jamel Toppin

With CT on his way to another Champs vs. Stars final (can he and Tony beat Casper/Louise and Wes/Booby?), Tiffany Haddish has some thoughts on the Challenge great.

"CT is a savage," the host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards (airing tonight!) declares in the clip above. It's an accurate description, given the MTV legend's iconic "I’ll smash his head and eat it” statement way back when.