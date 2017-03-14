Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

One set is all it takes

7 Dua Lipa Moments That'll Make You Wish You Were At Bonnaroo

It might be hard to believe, but Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album is already a year old. In those 12 short months, "New Rules" has become an anthem — and one of those tunes that's so inescapable it's hard to imagine life before. "IDGAF," meanwhile, has received an all-star "remix" with the help of Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, MØ, and Alma, and Dua herself has become an international superstar.

This much was clear from her set at Bonnaroo over the weekend, where the 22-year-old burned through a 12-song set with passion and gusto. As the fan-captured footage from the show reveals, if you can catch her on The Self-Titled Tour, currently rolling its way through North America, you should. Here's why.