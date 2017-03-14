Teen Mom OG Photo Album: Amber Portwood Celebrates One Month With Baby James

Amber Portwood's Instagram

Amber Portwood's little boy James just achieved his first big milestone.

The Teen Mom OG baby's mom -- who chronicled her pregnancy during the last season of the hit series -- happily welcomed her son with beau Andrew Glennon on May 8. And since his (early!) arrival, Amber has shared some sweet snapshots of her petite man. From bonding with big sister Leah to bath time, James is quite comfortable posing (and snoozing) for the camera.

In honor of Baby J turning the big one month old, take a look at the baby album below and be sure to stay with MTV News for James updates as he grows!