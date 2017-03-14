Simon And Blue Flirt Over The Rock In Never-Before-Seen Love, Simon Emails

In Love, Simon, a not-so-openly gay teen named Simon Spier develops a romantic (and anonymous) email correspondence with a fellow closeted student known solely as Blue.
If you've seen Greg Berlanti feature film adaptation of Becky Albertalli's Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, then you already know Blue's identity — and you're probably still thinking about that dreamy, MTV Movie & TV Award-nominated ferris wheel kiss — but now fans can get an intimate glimpse into "Jacques" and Blue's email history. No hacking and/or blackmailing necessary!
In fact, MTV News has an exclusive look at the emails you didn't get to see in the movie. Written by Albertalli herself, the never-before-seen secret messages cover everything from Simon's obsession with The Rock (same) to Greek mythology — and we finally learn if Simon is more of a boxers or briefs kind of guy. Get a sneak peek of Simon and Blue's flirtatious emails below:
Want more? Starting tomorrow, June 12, you'll be able to get your hands on a notebook containing an entire collection of emails between Simon and Blue when you purchase the Love, Simon Blu-ray at Target.
—Me