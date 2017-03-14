Steve Granitz/WireImage

You know, back when the smush room was actually used

#TBT: Remember The Jersey Shore Cast's First Time At The MTV Movie Awards?

Way back before a bacon cheeseburger deluxe equated to Mike living his best life and long before Snooki and JWOWW were bona fide mama bears, the Jersey Shore cast attended the MTV Movie Awards for the very first time.

Let us set the scene, shall we? Season 1 of the hit series had just wrapped (and forever changed the meaning of the word "grenade"), and Snooki co-hosted the pre-show alongside MTV News correspondent Sway. The guidos and their tans were all there -- Angelina included. My, how times (and poufs) have changed!

As we gear up for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast to attend this year's Movie and TV Awards (airing June 18), let's take a gander down the sandy shore at their inaugural appearance eight years ago:

Way back before 'the Situation' was under any sort of construction whatsoever. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

What catfights? We're all best friends. Ha ha, jay kay. (And no, that's not a doll. That's really Sammi.) Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Do you recognize this 'keto guido'? Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Who wore the bejeweled nude minidress better -- Katy Perry or Snooki? Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The days before JWOWW wore spectacles and was married with two kids. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

We love us some Pauly D this time of year!

Besties for life. Or at least since 2010. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ronnie, minus the guylights. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Snooki and the Hilton sisters? Party's (really) here! Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tune in to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards -- and catch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast -- this Monday, June 18 at 9/8c.