Game Of Thrones Prequel Might Take Us To A Pre-Jon Snow Era

Helen Sloan/HBO

If you simultaneously can't wait for the next season of Game of Thrones to arrive and are dreading the show's final season, here's some news that might make you happy: HBO has officially ordered a GoT prequel pilot!

According to a description released by the network, the untitled series is set thousands of years before the Westeros we're familiar with and "chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know."

It may take place long before Jon Snow and Daenerys came to be, but please find solace in the fact that the new pilot comes straight from author George R.R. Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman, who touts Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service in her credits.

Before we get too excited, it's important to note that just because a show makes it to the pilot stage, there's no guarantee it will be ordered to series — meaning the first episode of this series will definitely be made, but a full season may never make it to our TV screens.

Still, there are a few other GoT prequel series in the works and no others have made it to the pilot stage yet, so this is good news!

Regardless of the next steps, we'll have to be patient. HBO programming president Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter in January that any spinoffs from the beloved drama, if picked up to series, will not air "until at least a year after the final season."

We may be saying goodbye to Jon Snow at the end of 2019, but we'll (probably) always have Westeros!