Get an extended look at the trilogy's last chapter

'This Is The End Of An Era': The Challenge: Final Reckoning Trailer Is Here

"This is the end of an era."

In the first extended look at The Challenge Season 32 -- aka Final Reckoning -- competitors who are known for playing dirty 30 and forming Vendettas are about to held accountable for their past actions. From CT saying he "wants" the million dollar prize (can you blame him?) to a tearful Kailah declaring she is "so angry I need to cry a little bit" (unclear why the recent finalist is distraught), contestants will close the chapter on this trilogy -- and drama looms.

"If Dirty 30 was bad, Vendettas was worse -- then where the hell is Final Reckoning going?" Dirty 30 bronze medalist Tori ponders in the clip above. Well, we'll just have to wait and see...

Check out the trailer, share your thoughts on the heart-pounding action in South Africa, and do not miss the premiere of Final Reckoning on Tuesday, July 10 at 9/8c.