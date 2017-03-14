Shawn Mendes's 'In My Blood' Gets A Tender Piano Makeover Courtesy Of Charlie Puth

Getty Images

Shawn Mendes's "In My Blood" is a full-throated stadium hymn, influenced by the 2000s rock pantheon (and key Mendes inspiration) of Kings of Leon. Charlie Puth, meanwhile, primarily pumps out bouncy R&B with collaborators like Kehlani and Selena Gomez. But what would "In My Blood" sound like in Puth's silken hands?

That's the question posed by BBC Radio 1's continuously excellent covers Live Lounge series serious. And the answer, as it turns out, is a lot closer to Puth's piano-led "Change" melody, which he performed at March for Our Lives earlier this year (and which gets a guest appearance from James Taylor on his newest album, Voicenotes.)

Puth's a skillful seducer, but he plays this one pretty straight in order to best capture the song's tone, only dipping into his beloved jazzy seventh chords a few times. I won't lie: Part of me was a little disappointed he didn't make "In My Blood" a funk freakout along the lines of what The 1975 did with Justin Bieber's "Sorry."

But then again, Puth's fragile falsetto sounds pretty nice aching over the repeated pleas of "Somebody help me now." Check that out above.