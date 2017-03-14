Here's Why WWE Star Dolph Ziggler Is 'So Fly'

But is the wrestler fly enough to be victorious on ‘Wild 'N Out’?

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the flyest of them all?

Wild ’N Out host Nick Cannon and special guest/pro wrestler Dolph Ziggler find out on this week’s episode via a game of So Fly, during which the show’s comedians have to compliment their team captain. The rules are simple: Whoever is the funniest wins.

The action kicks off when Black Team member Chico Bean praises his squad leader Dolph in the sneak peek, below. Next up: Red Team member Justina Valentine, who raves about her captain -- aka Mr. Cannon -- so effusively, she even mentions the Pope. Yes, really.

What does she say? And who wins the game of So Fly? Watch the clip, then catch Wild ’N Out on this Thursday at 11/10c.