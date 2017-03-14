Wigging Out: Here's How Keke Palmer Reacted When A Man Questioned Her Hair

Keke Palmer just lost her sh*t spit.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Wild ’N Out, the actress/singer -- and star of MTV’s upcoming Scream reboot -- immediately bursts into laughter (and sprays out some H20) during a game of Talking Spit, which means she pretty much lost: The objective is to keep a mouthful of water intact and not crack as a comedian does his or her best to elicit a laugh.

So what got Keke to lose it? Chico Bean, who looks at host Nick Cannon’s tight braids, then sizes up Keke's own 'do with a comment that pretty much makes her wig out (pun intended).

Watch the clip to find out what Chico said, then catch Wild ’N Out tonight at 11/10c.