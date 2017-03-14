'You can't always get what you want'

Wishful Thinking: Who Did The Final Reckoning Competitors Really Want As A Partner?

The pairs on The Challenge: Final Reckoning did not get to choose who they would be competing with -- that's how the game works! -- and, sure enough, a handful of the players have revealed that they'd have chosen someone else to have by their side on the MTV battlefield.

For starters, Marie, Natalie, Kyle and Bananas told MTV News that they'd have picked Zach (the six-time champ also named CT). But who would the Battle of the Seasons victor want to be his teammate?

"I wish my partner was Jenna, because she's the only person I trust 110 percent," Zach, who is with Are You the One? alum Amanda -- said. Battle of the Exes 2 lovebirds!

But one lucky competitor was indeed matched with his/her top choice -- and is hoping "that this will put us on the right foot."

