Reese Witherspoon Announced Legally Blonde 3 In The Most Elle Woods Way Possible

MGM

Legally Blonde 3 is officially a go! Reese Witherspoon confirmed the news herself, and she certainly dressed for the occasion. (Good thing she saved all those outfits!)

The actress posted a video on Twitter of herself lounging in her pool on a blue float wearing a sequined pink bikini. Fans of the movie that taught a generation about endorphins will recognize this as a recreation of a moment from Elle Woods's iconic Harvard Law School application video. "It's true..." Witherspoon wrote.

Rumors of the trequel began to swirl earlier this week when Deadline reported that the actress was getting the creative team from the first film back together. Writers Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah and producer Marc Platt are on board, with Witherspoon also jumping in to produce.

According to the Hollywood trade, the third movie — plot unknown — will be "much in the spirit of the first film," when optimistic Elle headed to Harvard Law to prove that her sorority pink lifestyle didn't exclude her from scholastic and professional success.

Even though it's been 17 years since the Bend and Snap first entered all of our lives, the impact of the Legally Blonde movies is still felt to this day, and no one knows this better than Witherspoon.

“I didn’t even understand when I was making it that it was a bit of a modern feminist manifesto,” she recently told Fast Company. “Seeing a woman who is interested in feminine attitudes — getting her nails done — but who is also interested in promoting herself and accomplishing things was a new idea of feminine. A lot of women related to that, and the feeling of being underestimated.”

Pull out your fluffy pens and get ready for a new era of Elle Woods! Legally Blonde 3 is slated to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.