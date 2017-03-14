Spider-Gwen Drops Into New Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Trailer

Sony Pictures Animation

One Spidey is never enough. The latest trailer for Phil Lord and Chris Miller's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is here, and it stars three web-slingers whose names you're probably very familiar with: Miles Morales, Peter Parker, and Gwen Stacy.

But the trailer's most impressive feat? Its unique visual style; this is the first comic book movie that actually looks and feels like a comic book, bringing these beloved ink-and-paper characters to new heights and dimensions on the big screen.

The trailer finds Brooklyn teen Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) suffering through your average high-school ennui and parental embarrassment, until one day he's swept up into the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, a universe where "more than one can wear the mask." Under the tutelage of an older and hopefully wiser Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Miles learns what it really means to don the webs — and, most importantly, how to be his own Spider-Man.

"You can't think about saving the world," Peter tells him. "You have to think about saving one person."

But the promo saves its most thrilling reveal for the very end, when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) — a.k.a. Spider-Gwen — drops in out of nowhere to school the boys on their training. "How many more Spider-People are there?" Miles asks. Well, it looks like we'll have to wait and see.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters this Christmas.