Cara Maria Sorbello And Paulie Calafiore Address Their Challenge Relationship

Vendettas champ Cara Maria Sorbello and Ex on the Beach/Big Brother alum Paulie Calafiore met during the upcoming Challenge season Final Reckoning -- and now, in a joint interview with MTV News, they are setting the record straight on reports swirling about their relationship.

"I think we had an emotional connection and our energy was good -- and eventually that turned into something, and I didn't have my phone to alert my significant other at the time," Paulie explained of his time in South Africa with the two-time champ while referencing his then-girlfriend Danielle Maltby. "As soon as I got my phone, I let [Danielle] know that I had messed up royally, but I was going to continue doing what I was doing and that our relationship wasn't going to work. And then I was seen at an event with Cara, and that was that."

While you will have to wait to see what he did to “mess up royally” (starting July 10), he confirmed that he and Danielle are "not together."

Cara echoed Paulie's sentiments and added that she had a connection with Paulie "the day she met him."

"As soon as he could, he told his girlfriend everything," Cara said, adding she was "sorry" that feelings were hurt. "He was truthful. It's been over, and that's why we are here together today."

She continued: "I knew what I wanted; he knew what he wanted. And at the end of the day, you can't be angry with someone for deciding that they want something else and being honest about it as soon as they were able to."

Watch Cara and Paulie on The Challenge: Final Reckoning beginning Tuesday, July 10 -- and stay with MTV News for more Challenge updates.