A$AP Rocky And Skepta's Hometowns Collide In 'Praise The Lord' Video

YouTube

A$AP Rocky and Skepta show off their respective hometowns in the new video for "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)," and, as it turns out, New York and London aren't that different after all.

Directed by Dexter Navy, the grainy, jet-setting clip features split-screen visuals that blend Rocky's life in Harlem with Skepta's world across the pond. Both rappers (Flacko in Dior chains and velour pants) are seen smoking, dancing, and being their generally charismatic selves as they wander their home bases with their loyal crews in tow. Their worlds eventually merge in the end, when they unite in Rocky's native borough to cap off their catchy collab, which is built around a simple flute riff and an instantly memorable hook: "I came, I saw, I came, I saw / I praise, the Lord, then break, the law."

The Skepta-featuring "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" was produced by the grime rapper himself, and appears on A$AP Rocky's recently released third album, Testing. It also marks the second official video from Testing, following the trippy "A$AP Forever" clip. Here's hoping Rocky keeps the visuals coming.