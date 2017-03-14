See who's competing in the trilogy's last chapter, which kicks off July 10

First Look: The Challenge Is About To Have Its Final Reckoning

The past never stays buried -- a point that will be proven when The Challenge returns and competitors face the consequences of their actions from Dirty 30 and Vendettas.

The Final Reckoning -- premiering on July 10 -- will end the epic trilogy saga, with all of the recent betrayals, backstabbing and wrongdoings rising to the surface. Can the players put aside their issues, settle the score and work together to take home the $1 million prize?

One thing is for sure: As the first look above shows, the gang is "out for blood" -- with Marie, for one, emerging from the ground and ready for action.

And what's in store for Zach and Jenna? Watch the teaser, check out the entire cast list below and do not miss the premiere of Final Reckoning on Tuesday, July 10.

Amanda Garcia

Angela Babicz

Brad Fiorenza

Britni Thornton

Cara Maria Sorbello

Chuck Mowery

CT Tamburello

Da’Vonne Rogers

Derrick Henry

Faith Stowers

Jemmye Carroll

Jenna Compono

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Joss Mooney

Jozea Flores

Kam Williams

Kailah Casillas

Kayleigh Morris

Kyle Christie

Marie Roda

Melissa Reeves

Natalie Negrotti

Nelson Thomas

Paulie Calafiore

Shane Landrum

Sylvia Elsrode

Tori Deal

Veronica Portillo

Zach Nichols