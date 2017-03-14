First Look: The Challenge Is About To Have Its Final Reckoning

The past never stays buried -- a point that will be proven when The Challenge returns and competitors face the consequences of their actions from Dirty 30 and Vendettas.
The Final Reckoning -- premiering on July 10 -- will end the epic trilogy saga, with all of the recent betrayals, backstabbing and wrongdoings rising to the surface. Can the players put aside their issues, settle the score and work together to take home the $1 million prize?
One thing is for sure: As the first look above shows, the gang is "out for blood" -- with Marie, for one, emerging from the ground and ready for action.
And what's in store for Zach and Jenna? Watch the teaser, check out the entire cast list below and do not miss the premiere of Final Reckoning on Tuesday, July 10.
Amanda Garcia
Angela Babicz
Brad Fiorenza
Britni Thornton
Cara Maria Sorbello
Chuck Mowery
CT Tamburello
Da’Vonne Rogers
Derrick Henry
Faith Stowers
Jemmye Carroll
Jenna Compono
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Joss Mooney
Jozea Flores
Kam Williams
Kailah Casillas
Kayleigh Morris
Kyle Christie
Marie Roda
Melissa Reeves
Natalie Negrotti
Nelson Thomas
Paulie Calafiore
Shane Landrum
Sylvia Elsrode
Tori Deal
Veronica Portillo
Zach Nichols