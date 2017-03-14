Getty Images

Whenever slime is involved, you know there’s been a well-deserved victory — and this year’s Clusterfest was no exception. MTN Dew Kickstart, in partnership with Nicksplat and Comedy Central, brought back the childhood classic Double Dare race at Clusterfest, pitting The Challenge cast members against Comedy Central comedians. The race had all the classic elements of Double Dare, from wild obstacle courses to pies-in-the-face.The funny crew on the Blue Team put up a good fight, but it was the The Challenge athletes of the Red Team the ultimately took home the trophy — and a face full of Nickelodeon slime. Check out the best moments where the contestants were in it to win it.

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on Jun 3, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT



