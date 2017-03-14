Niall Horan And Maren Morris Reunite For A Dreamy New Version Of 'Seeing Blind'

YouTube

Maren Morris and Niall Horan recently reunited on the latter's Flicker World Tour, and, much to our delight, they're apparently finding some time to jam together on the road.

On Monday (June 4), Horan surprised fans with a new video of him and Morris performing "Seeing Blind," their duet from his 2017 album, Flicker. The sepia-toned vid was filmed in Nashville and features the singers trading harmonies in a cozy, lamp-filled room. A fedora-wearing Horan handles guitar duties while grinning at his duet partner, giving us an acoustic spin on their country-pop gem.

Morris — who recently struck gold with another pop collab, Zedd's "The Middle" — joined Horan on his Flicker World Tour in New Zealand last week. The country star will open for Horan during the remainder of the worldwide trek, which heads to Latin America in July before hitting the U.S. and Canada in August and September. Here's hoping these two continue their collaborative streak and bless us with another gorgeous duet!