Challenge Standout Tony Raines Is Engaged

Tony Raines

Back in 2014, Tony Raines was blindsided by his high school sweetheart turned "skeleton" Alyssa on Season 30 of Real World. But a lot has changed since then: The Challenge competitor and his ladylove are happily engaged. It's Tony and Alyssa Time!

"We’re engaged!" Tony announced this morning, alongside a ring emoji.

“I’ve been thinking about this [proposal] since Dirty 30," Tony revealed to MTV News. "I had a conversation with CT while filming Dirty 30 about him marrying Lili and me marrying Alyssa. When we won Champs vs. Stars together, he gave me the trip as an engagement or honeymoon gift. Alyssa and I were invited to his wedding and had a blast there. You’ve all seen me grow so much over the seasons. Now, proposing here to Alyssa and getting engaged feels like the perfect ending to the Trilogy.”

And what was going through the bride-to-be's mind during the proposal?

“Oh my god, I had no idea," Alyssa gushed. "I’m over the moon, and I can’t wait for him to be my husband.”

A brief look at their history: The two were together for eight years before Tony's MTV debut, when Alyssa memorably surprised him during his Windy City stay. Fast-forward to April 2016 and the couple announcing that they were expecting a baby who would join big sister Baby Harper (his daughter with former housemate Madison). Isla Rose was born in November 2016 -- and now her parents are going to be husband and wife!

Offer your congrats to the future bride and groom, and stay with MTV News for Challenge updates. And check out more photos of the future Mr. and Mrs. Raines below!

