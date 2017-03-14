Disney Princesses Skewer The Patriarchy In New Wreck-It-Ralph 2 Trailer

Disney

Ralph Breaks The Internet is finally giving us the Disney Princess reunion we've been waiting for. The latest theatrical trailer for the Wreck-It-Ralph sequel previews the film's most anticipated scene: Vanellope von Schweetz walking into a holding room full of Disney Princesses (yes, all of them).

The scene, which first debuted at Disney's fan expo D23 over a year ago to great fervor, finds the Princesses grilling Vanellope about her princess prerequisites. While she may not have magic hair or magic hands or the ability to talk to animals like some — and she's never been kidnapped or enslaved or cursed like others — she does have one thing in common with Belle, Rapunzel, Aurora, and company: "Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?"

Now that's something Vanellope von Schweetz can relate to! So not only does Wreck-It-Ralph 2 look like a fun follow-up to the 2012 flick, but it's also correcting decades of internalized misogyny while serving family fluff. Sweet!

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21.