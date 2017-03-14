Hailee Steinfeld And MNEK Kick Off Pride Month With The Anthemic 'Colour'

Getty Images

After going all Fifty Shades of Grey with "Capital Letters," Hailee Steinfeld is back to add some color into our lives with her latest pop collab. This time around, the 21-year-old teams up with British singer MNEK for "Colour," a summery bop that's unabashedly cheerful in all the best ways.

"Everything is brighter 'cause the limit is the sky / Baby, that's the way you make me feel," Steinfeld coos, before trading harmonies with MNEK on the sugar rush of a chorus: "You bring color to my life, baby." Is it a coincidence that "Colour" dropped on the first day of Pride Month? I think not, and June is going to be so much better for it! Check out the song and its cute lyric video below.

If you're not familiar with MNEK yet, get used to his name. The London-based singer-songwriter has written and produced music for everyone from Beyoncé and Madonna to Dua Lipa and Little Mix, and now the 23-year-old is breaking out with his own original tunes. "Colour" appears on his debut album, Tongue, due out this year. As for Steinfeld, she's continuing to make big moves in her acting career while blessing us with the occasional bop. Surely it's time for her to release an album soon?!