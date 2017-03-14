Demi Lovato And Clean Bandit Turn Dudes Into Dogs In New ‘Solo’ Video

YouTube

Christina Aguilera's "Fall in Line" isn't the only current collaboration boosted by Demi Lovato's certifiably stunning vocals. The 25-year-old also lends her talents to "Solo," a new EDM single from Clean Bandit that's just gotten a trippy video treatment.

In the clip, released on Thursday (May 31), the U.K. electronic trio stars as mad scientists who help a pink-haired skateboarder exact revenge on her abusive boyfriend. Together, they whip up a super quirky concoction: a magical pill that turns dudes into rainbow-tinged dogs.

While the wild plot unfolds around her, Lovato appears in a summery setting to belt about missing her ex: "Since you been gone / I've been dancing on my own / There's boys up in my zone / But they can't turn me on," she sings with an equal dose of pain and confidence.

While Lovato continues to surprise fans with new collaborations, it appears she's also gearing up for her next era. The singer recently revealed on Twitter that she won't be releasing any more singles from 2017's Tell Me You Love Me, and will instead release new music "very soon." The wait is on!