The 7 Deadly Sins, As Demonstrated By MTV Floribama Shore

When you put eight young strangers on
Florida plus Alabama the Floribama Shore, they're bound to commit a few cardinal sins, y'all. And during the Season 2 premiere Nilsa admitted as much when she stepped foot onto the crew's PCB stomping grounds again.
"We need to cleanse this house from all the sins we did last year in it," she declared, recognizable Jesus candle/Holy water in hand.
In honor of Nilsa's statement, we're looking back at examples of when the gang committed some well-known vices -- when they are bound to behave the same way again. So put your chi chis up, check 'em out below and do not miss MTV Floribama Shoreevery Monday at 10/9c!
Lust
Gluttony
No way to mince words: These folks love
dollar draftsbeverages -- and lots of 'em. Mere moments after meeting, Kortni cracked open a bottle of champagne (and sent everyone ducking for their lives). And then shots. And much, much more.
Greed
The root of Chicken Gate: The girls (Aimee and Nilsa) didn't want to assemble the poultry (which the boys nicely cooked) on their respective plates because they were happy in the pool. Cue Kirk's tirade about getting "f**kin lit in this bitch."
Sloth
The self-proclaimed Princess Goddess Mermaid really hates working; in fact, she said, "I'm bitin' my tongue until I can become a trophy wife, because that is my dream job."
Wrath
It's tough to pick one instance -- but that Monday night at Donovan's may go down as the biggest brawl in PCB (even though the roomies weren't feuding with each other).
Envy
Aimee freely admitted jealousy toward her fellow ladies -- specifically, that they were skinny and "have perfect white teeth." Fortunately, this spawned Aimee Appreciation Day --
croissantcorsage and all.
Pride
One jokey/non-literal example had to be included. And Jeremiah is proud of those biceps.