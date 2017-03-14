The 7 Deadly Sins, As Demonstrated By MTV Floribama Shore

When you put eight young strangers on Florida plus Alabama the Floribama Shore, they're bound to commit a few cardinal sins, y'all. And during the Season 2 premiere Nilsa admitted as much when she stepped foot onto the crew's PCB stomping grounds again.

"We need to cleanse this house from all the sins we did last year in it," she declared, recognizable Jesus candle/Holy water in hand.

In honor of Nilsa's statement, we're looking back at examples of when the gang committed some well-known vices -- when they are bound to behave the same way again. So put your chi chis up, check 'em out below and do not miss MTV Floribama Shoreevery Monday at 10/9c!