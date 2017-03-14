Getty Images

Troye Sivan Is Going On Tour, So Get To Work On Your Strut

A day after teasing a fall tour during his appearance on the Today Show, Troye Sivan has given fans the goods, revealing all the need-to-know details.

Along with the dates and cities involved, Sivan announced on Wednesday (May 30) that he'll be joined on tour by pop star Kim Petras, his frequent collaborator Leland, and alt-pop singer Carlie Hanson. Together, they'll kick off The Bloom Tour in Irving, Texas, on September 21 before crisscrossing North America and winding up in Vancouver on November 8.

Sivan's 27-date trek begins just after the release of Bloom, his sophomore album, which drops August 21. The hotly anticipated LP includes euphoric lead single "My My My!," vulnerable ballad "The Good Side," and the lusty title track. As for what to expect from the rest of the album, Sivan told Today Show hosts, "It's from a really personal place, and I'm super proud of it." He also described the new music as more danceable than his debut, Blue Neighborhood, so fans should definitely wear their dancing shoes for his upcoming live trek.

Tickets for The Bloom Tour will go on pre-sale starting June 5 for fans who have downloaded the singer's app. Tickets for the general public will then become available beginning on June 8. Even better? Sivan announced that every ticket purchased also comes with a physical copy of Bloom.

See all of Sivan's tour dates below, and get ready to break out your fiercest strut this fall.

September 21 - Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 23 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

September 24 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

September 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

September 28 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

September 29 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

October 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 2 - Charlotte, NC Charlotte @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 4 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

October 9 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 11 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 12 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

October 14 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 15 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 19 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 27 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

October 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

November 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 7 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

November 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre