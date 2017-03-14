Troye Sivan Is Going On Tour, So Get To Work On Your Strut

A day after teasing a fall tour during his appearance on the Today Show, Troye Sivan has given fans the goods, revealing all the need-to-know details.
Along with the dates and cities involved, Sivan announced on Wednesday (May 30) that he'll be joined on tour by pop star Kim Petras, his frequent collaborator Leland, and alt-pop singer Carlie Hanson. Together, they'll kick off The Bloom Tour in Irving, Texas, on September 21 before crisscrossing North America and winding up in Vancouver on November 8.
Sivan's 27-date trek begins just after the release of Bloom, his sophomore album, which drops August 21. The hotly anticipated LP includes euphoric lead single "My My My!," vulnerable ballad "The Good Side," and the lusty title track. As for what to expect from the rest of the album, Sivan told Today Show hosts, "It's from a really personal place, and I'm super proud of it." He also described the new music as more danceable than his debut, Blue Neighborhood, so fans should definitely wear their dancing shoes for his upcoming live trek.
Tickets for The Bloom Tour will go on pre-sale starting June 5 for fans who have downloaded the singer's app. Tickets for the general public will then become available beginning on June 8. Even better? Sivan announced that every ticket purchased also comes with a physical copy of Bloom.
See all of Sivan's tour dates below, and get ready to break out your fiercest strut this fall.
September 21 - Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 23 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
September 24 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center
September 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
September 28 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
September 29 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
October 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 2 - Charlotte, NC Charlotte @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 4 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
October 6 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
October 9 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
October 11 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
October 12 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
October 14 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
October 15 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 19 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
October 22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
October 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
October 27 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
October 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
November 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
November 7 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
November 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre