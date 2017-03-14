Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cole Sprouse Is The Leading Man Of Your Dreams In Five Feet Apart First Photo

The first image from Cole Sprouse's big return to the big screen is here, along with a more complete synopsis for Five Feet Apart — and it looks like the movie is going to allow the Riverdale star to do something Jughead rarely does in his sinister town: smile!

But it's not going to be a completely joyful ride. The romantic drama, directed by Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni, tells the story of Will (Sprouse) and Stella (Haley Lu Richardson), two cystic fibrosis patients navigating familiar 17-year-old experiences —flirting in the hallways, dodging adults, and the nervous excitement of young love — in an unfamiliar place — the hospital.

CBS Films

The released image highlights their relationship's biggest hurdle (and also the movie's namesake): the hospital's harsh rule which dictates that they must remain at least five feet apart at all times.

But if their blissful expressions are any indication, the physical distance between them won't stop them from feeling close. As the synopsis reads, "Teenage attraction gets complicated when touching is not an option, but the pair quickly learns that the possibilities are endless, even if it means staying out of reach. Living on borrowed time means making every moment count, and as the challenges mount, Will and Stella will discover a strength within themselves and each other that transcends the distance between them."

Unfortunately, we have to wait a bit longer before we can find out Will and Stella's fate. Five Feet Apart is slated to hit theaters March 22, 2019.