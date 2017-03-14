Disney

See All The Disney Princesses Together For The First Time In Wreck-It-Ralph 2 Photo

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2 is certainly living up to its name with the release of the latest photo from the anticipated animated flick. In it, the Disney Princesses (yes, all of them) assemble, with trickster Vanellope von Schweetz in their royal midst.

That means that for the first time ever all of the Disney Princesses — and one Pixar Princess — will appear on screen together. And many of the original voice actors are back too, including Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Idina Menzel (Elsa in Frozen), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O'Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast), and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid).

Don't believe us? Check out the photo below:

Disney

For a detailed break down of the scene, you can read all about it here. But basically, our heroes get sucked into the internet, and while exploring the world of OhMyDisney.com with Ralph, Vanellope sneaks into a dressing room full of Disney Princesses.

When the Princesses discover the tiny intruder, they prepare to attack — Mulan pulls out her sword, Merida grabs her bow, and Cinderella turns her glass slipper into a shiv (yes, you read that correctly) — and in order to save her skin, Vanellope tells the Princesses that she, too, is a Princess. After a quick wardrobe chance (out of their gowns and into some practical yoga pants), the Princesses ultimately adopt Vanellope into their coveted clan.

While we're not 100 percent sure if this makes Vanellope von Schweetz an official Disney Princess — after all, she still needs her coronation ceremony — the Princesses definitely make her an honorary member of the team. And what the Princesses want, the Princesses get.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21.