Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin Expecting A Baby

Javi Marroquin's Instagram

Javi Marroquin will soon be a father of two precious kiddos: The Teen Mom 2 star is expecting a baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

"Been kinda quiet lately for many reasons," Javi captioned the Instagram announcement above, featuring his firstborn ('super big bro') Lincoln front and center holding a sonogram of his brother/sister while he grins with Lauren (and her burgeoning bump). "I was sad I couldn’t share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say. The amount of love I’ve received is so overwhelming and so appreciated. I realized No negative comment will take this moment away from us. A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future.

He continued: "Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy. Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones. For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it. And to you @lauren3elizabeth thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together."

Javi shared with MTV News that "the amount of love has seriously been so surreal. We are so excited for the future.” He also revealed to Us Weekly that there are plans for a gender reveal bash in the not-so-distant future -- and Linc will be involved.

