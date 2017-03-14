SZA Says Her Voice Is 'Permanently Injured' In Deleted Tweets

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Just over a week ago, news broke that SZA had been sidelined from her label's massive TDE Championship Tour due to persistent vocal injuries. In a statement at the time, TDE founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith said SZA was ordered to "rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage." Now, new tweets from SZA herself may mean the damage is already done.

In the since-deleted messages posted Tuesday night (May 29) — the same night the Championship Tour rolled into New York's Madison Square Garden, with SZA performing onstage — SZA claimed that her voice is "permanently injured."

twitter.com/SZA

"Tonight was the test. That settles that," she wrote, before adding, "I jus[t] wanna be left alone my priorities are fucked up. They been fucked up. I need space goodbye."

It seems likely that SZA's vocal cord issues are, in fact, much worse than previously thought. This might be in keeping with earlier grievances SZA has expressed, including after her Coachella performance in April, when she wrote on Instagram, "Last week kicked my ass" and "lost my voice completely."

Earlier this year, in March, she also told Flaunt, "I'm still miserable. My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I'm in a cage. I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that... because it’s going to be my last album."

Here's hoping SZA can take some time off to heal — something not easy to come by for performers so regularly run through the ringer of pop stardom.