He's graced more than a few romance novels (we'll be checking out 'Strip Me Bare' soon)

Long before he was nibbling cheesecake off the floor and getting in bar fights at Newby's, Gus was — get ready for it — evoking his inner Fabio on the covers of romance novels.

The MTV Floribama Shore star (and his famously large coif) has covered dozens of steamy 50 Shades of Grey-esque books, inserting himself into the fantasies of romance readers — and Codi, for that matter. During this week's episode, Gus' roommate took to one of his latest releases, Strip Me Bare, for a little "research" before making his move on Candace.

"Gus is on the cover of these raunchy-ass romance novels. Gus is a nice-looking guy, but nothing about him makes me want to strip him bare," Codi confessed of the sensitive Southerner, just before launching into a rather, er, graphic reading. "I have to go to confession just after reading this."

So do we, Codi. So do we.

But that doesn't mean our curiosity about Gus' side gig wasn't piqued, so we rounded up a few of those man-candy book covers. Here they are for your viewing and swooning (and maybe even summer reading?) pleasure:

Strip Me Bare by M. Never Why so serious, Gus? Oh. Maybe because the seductive main character of this novel goes by the pseudonym "Jack the Stripper."

Destroying the Biker by Cassie Alexandra The eighth installment in the author's biker series, this modern take on love and war boasts salty language, sexual situations and a sultry motorcyclist who finds himself the target of a beautiful lady assassin.

Dear Stepbrother, I Want You by Madison Faye The novel's titillating title says it all, doesn't it?

Fire in His Fury by Ruby Dixon Gus went all ThunderCat on us for the cover of this "post-apocalyptic dragon romance." Confession: We kinda like it.

Drawn to Him: A Romance Collection This compilation of eight novellas promises "all the book feels and angst you've been wanting." The best part? HEAs for everybody!

Addicted to Love by A.M. Myers In this good-girl-meets-bad boy book, Gus represents yet another irresistible biker (with a hint of rebel and heartbreaker) by the name of Chance Turner.

Stripped From You by M. Never Here, Gus reprises his cover role as "Jack the Stripper," a man whose world revolves around "endless nights and infinite women."

For even more Gus (sometimes sans his shirt), catch MTV Floribama Shore on Monday at 10/9c.