Dua Lipa ‘Absolutely Loves’ Panic! At The Disco’s ‘IDGAF’ Cover

Getty Images

Back in February, Dua Lipa assembled a pop supergroup for an empowering performance of "IDGAF" in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. Now, Lipa's feisty anthem has gotten another Live Lounge treatment, and this time, it comes courtesy of Panic! At the Disco.

While visiting the iconic studio on Tuesday (May 29), Brendon Urie and company busted out an appropriately sassy "IDGAF" cover, complete with Urie's soaring falsetto. For years, the singer has proven his velvety vocals know no bounds — Panic!'s bombastic "Bohemian Rhapsody" is all the proof you need — and with this one, he's outdone himself yet again. Props to the band's new bassist, Nicole Row, for backing him up with some stellar vocals of her own.

Much to fans' delight, Lipa herself was quick to give her stamp of approval, tweeting, "Absolutely love this!!"

Along with their "IDGAF" cover, Panic! At The Disco also treated Live Lounge listeners to a stripped-back version of their recent single "Say Amen (Saturday Night)," off their forthcoming sixth album, Pray for the Wicked. Check out that performance right here.