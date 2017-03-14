Pretty Little Liars Alum Sasha Pieterse Is Married!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals

Sasha Pieterse is officially off the market! The Perfectionists star married Hudson Sheaffer on Sunday, May 27, in a wedding fit for a princess at a castle in Glaslough, Ireland, multiple outlets report.

According to People, the Pretty Little Liars alum paired a custom Christian Siriano gown with a XIV Karats necklace for her walk down the aisle.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2015, both sharing photos of the private moment on Instagram. While they remained pretty quiet about their wedding plans since, the actress did tease that the nuptials were fast approaching earlier this month.

"Happy wedding month my love," she captioned an Instagram photo on May 1. The next day Pieterse posted about another major milestone: obtaining their marriage license.

Cheers to the beginning of their happily ever after!