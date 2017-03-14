Katherine Langford Lets Go Of Hannah Baker In Emotional 13 Reasons Why Farewell

Getty Images

At the end of 13 Reasons Why Season 2, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) concludes his eulogy to Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) with a heartbreaking statement: "Hannah, I love you... and I let you go." The scene was not only a moment of catharsis for Clay, but for the audience, too.

Now, Langford is echoing Clay's sentiment with an emotional goodbye to the fictional teen heroine who put her on the map — and irrevocably changed her life.

"As most of you know [13 Reasons Why] was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2," she captioned a photo of Hannah's memorial wall at Liberty High on May 25. After thanking Netflix for the opportunity, she then thanked the fans for "filling my life with love and light 🙏."

"Regardless of whether Hannah is there or not," she added. "I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact — whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art."

Langford, who scored a Golden Globe nomination for her harrowing portrayal of Hannah in Season 1, concluded her heartwarming farewell to the show with the start of a new chapter. "There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."

While Langford's exit hasn't been confirmed by Netflix, 13 Reasons Why ultimately wrapped up Hannah's story line in Season 2. Not only did we see her walk into a white light after Clay let her go, but it's also revealed that Hannah's mother is moving to New York City to live out her daughter's dream. Creator Brian Yorkey told EW that Hannah's death will continue to influence all of the characters, but that Hannah's physical presence isn't exactly necessary for future seasons.

"We needed her to finish telling everyone else's side of her story and we needed her so that Clay could get to a point of saying, 'I love you and I let you go,'" he said. "If the story does continue, and certainly there is lots more to know about a lot of these characters, then the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done."

Hannah may not be part of 13 Reasons Why going forward, but her legacy will stand the test of time alongside fellow complicated teen heroines Angela Chase, Jen Lindley, and Lindsay Weir forever.