Fans Think Nicki Minaj Is Dating Eminem After Her 'Big Banks' Verse

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj loves her punchlines, and her latest one is either an expert troll or... yeah, it has to be trolling. Today (May 25), YG released "Big Banks" featuring Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean. The subject matter of the Mustard-produced song is all there in the title, but it's Nicki who goes slightly off topic. During her verse, she spits, "Back to back Maybach, stack the Ms / Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M / Once he go black, he'll be back again."

When a fan asked Nicki on Instagram if she was dating Eminem, she replied with a simple, "Yes." However, the Queens rapper is known to joke around with her fans, especially on social media.

Could a Nicki and Em union potentially work? In an infamous 2017 Vulture interview, Eminem shared that he was on Tinder and discussed how the dating world is treating him.

"It’s tough," Mathers said. "Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately."

The Barbz have had a particularly stressful week after the "Chun-Li" rapper announced she was pushing back her album Queen. Depending on how much you ship Slim Shady and Minaj, this is great news.