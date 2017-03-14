5 Things We Liked (And 2 We Didn't) About 13 Reasons Why Season 2

Beth Dubber/Netflix

The second season of 13 Reasons Why has already been defending itself over hard-to-watch creative decisions and facing calls for cancellation from parents and teens alike.

Even though it wasn’t perfect, Season 2 offered a number of good moments that helped correct the first season's imperfections, with an approach that was more self-aware following the tough conversations it sparked.

Through the vehicle of the Bakers’s trial alleging the school’s negligence was to blame for Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) death, we saw what life was like for Clay (Dylan Minnette) and the rest of the students at Liberty High five months after the tragic event.

Here's what we liked and what we didn't: