A$AP Rocky Reveals Entire Testing Tracklist With Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi, And More

Getty Images

It's an exciting time for hip-hop heads. Not only is Pusha T releasing his Kanye West-produced Daytona on Friday (May 25), but A$AP Rocky's Testing album will arrive as well.

With just a few hours to wait until fans can listen in full, Rocky has revealed the album's tracklist and production credits — and to say it's stacked would be an understatement. Skepta and Boi-1da are among the producers involved, while the roster of featured artists includes FKA Twigs, Dev Hynes, Playboi Carti, and Kodak Black. Two of the most intriguing posse cuts are "Brotha Man" with Frank Ocean and French Montana, and "Purity" with Ocean and the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill. The tracklist also teases the previously released single "A$AP Forever" featuring Moby and a newly credited appearance from Kid Cudi.

Check out all the newly teased tracks in the Star Wars-style video below.

To hype up Testing even more, Rocky linked up with Beats 1's Zane Lowe to break down the features on his third studio album.

"I mean, sparring with Frank is the best training you can get," Rocky said about Ocean. "I love it because it's art at its purest form and when we are in the studio, aware of the environment, there's no egos, man. It's really like just friends, just honestly sparring and trying to make the best of the best, and get the best out of each other."

He continued, "We've got a Kid Cudi feature on there. I was just fucking stoked about that. ... Now, finally, within my career, I could just showcase that, and show people, like, yo, these are the people I grew up with, these are the people I admire."

The feature-heavy Testing arrives on Friday (May 25). The wait is almost over!