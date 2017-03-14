Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ Gets A Drake-Inspired Cover From James Bay

Getty Images

Two weeks after Liam Payne performed a clever combo of "The Middle" and "One Kiss" in the Live Lounge, fellow Brit James Bay has followed suit with a dreamy mash-up of his own.

On Thursday (May 24), The Electric Light singer paid tribute to former tour mate Taylor Swift with a Live Lounge cover of her current single, "Delicate." What it lacks in synths and vocoder embellishments, it makes up for with Bay's passionate, precise guitar playing. And just when the song is reaching its climax, Bay switches it up and sneaks in a few lines from Drake's "One Dance" for a twist that's just crazy enough to work.

Speaking about the creative "Delicate" cover, Bay told BBC host Clara Amfo, "It's a great song, it's a beautiful song. When it comes to the Live Lounge, I'm looking for something that I can put my little twist on. This one connected with me."

Bay goes back a ways with Swift — in 2015, he opened a few dates on the European leg of her 1989 World Tour. This weekend, both artists are slated to perform at BBC's Biggest Weekend festival, so — who knows?! — maybe they'll reunite for a proper collab this time. We can only hope!