Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Pushed Her Album Back

Nicki Minaj has been teasing a big announcement after canceling her recent appearance on Ellen this week. Considering your outlook on life, the reveal is either a blow for the Barbz or presents a silver lining. The good news is that Queen drops on August 10. Unfortunately, that means the album is pushed back from the original June 15 date.

"The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10," Nicki said on Instagram Live. "I want to put out my second single, which I'm really, really excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown. I also want to do some things where I invite some of my actual fans to the studio and listen to the album and listen to the songs."

The "Chun-Li" rapper previously announced the title and release date of her album at the Met Gala in classic Nicki fashion.

"I'm the bad guy and I wanted to make sure bitches knew that the bad guy is here," Minaj told E! News in May. "Album dropping June 15th. It's called Queen."

Before the announcement, Nicki did tease fans on Instagram about her latest song, which looks to be the second single she references on Instagram. Minaj tagged YG, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean in a video with a caption that reads, "Big💰Take Lil 💵 T O M O R R O W NIGHT 🤑."

On a brighter note, Nicki shares that she will be dropping three big surprises between June 11 and June 15, one of which will be her album artwork. Her tour is still on schedule and will start at the end of September. Even in the midst of bad news, Nicki is a benevolent queen.