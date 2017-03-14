Pusha T Reveals Why Kanye West Calls Him In The Middle Of The Night

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye West's brand of leadership is very Michael Scott-esque. Yeezy seems like a kindhearted and familial boss who means well, but ultimately revels in the unbridled chaos of it all. In an interview with Power 105.1's Angie Martinez, Pusha T opened up about his new album, DAYTONA, a potential tour with Nas, and updates on the rest of the G.O.O.D. Music roster. However, the most fascinating portion of the conversation arrived when Pusha described the challenges of working with West during the album making process.

"He [Kanye] changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m.," Push said. "He changed my artwork at 1 a.m. 'cause he wasn't feeling it."

According to the G.O.O.D. Music president, the artwork for his album was completed and agreed upon by all parties. However, at the last minute Kanye decided the photos weren't exactly what the world needed to see.

"[At] 1 a.m. my phone rings, no caller ID," he continued. "'Hey, yeah, I think we should change the artwork. I like this other artwork.' Now this other artwork is 85 grand, right. I said, hey, I don't want to pay for that and I wasn't even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked. It's here. It's ready. [He said,] 'No this is what people need to see to go along with this music. I'mma pay for that.'"

Kanye is reportedly producing four more albums in the coming weeks. Guess Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, and Nas are going to be getting a lot of early morning phone calls.