Maggie Rogers Is Basically A Babbling Brook On Emotional New 'Fallingwater'

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Only a few years ago, Maggie Rogers was a student at New York University, stoning Pharrell Williams with her twinkling original composition "Alaska" and writing about the experiences that had so far made up her life. Now, Rogers is looking back on everything that's happened since then — and once again, she's got a song to show for it.

"Fallingwater," which dropped Wednesday night (May 23), showcases Rogers's knack for evoking natural, earthy imagery to convey her emotions. This time, it's about change: "I never loved you fully in the way I could / I fought the current running just the way you would / And now I'm in the creek / And it's getting harder / I'm like falling water."

Like "Alaska" and the rest of her 2017 EP, Now That the Light Is Fading, "Fallingwater" charges through with steady rhythms but leaves plenty of space for Rogers's creaky voice to haunt the track. She worked with Rostam, formerly of Vampire Weekend, on writing and production of the song, evident in its gradual build to a massive avalanche of sound near the end.

In an intimate note posted to social media to accompany the song, Rogers shared that "Fallingwater" is "a song that celebrates rapid change and how simultaneously scary and electric it can feel."

Last summer, Rogers performed at several festivals, and MTV News caught up with her at Lollapalooza after she'd just gotten off stage. Check out that entire interview below, and see how far she's come in less than a year.