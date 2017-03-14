Judgment Day: Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Finally Faced Adam In Court

Did she get what she wanted for her daughter Aubree?

Presenting Aubree Skye Lind-DeBoer!

On last week’s Teen Mom 2, Chelsea geared up for her hearing with ex-boyfriend Adam, where they’d discuss her request to officially change Aubree’s last name to Lind-DeBoer, and, given Adam’s recent issues, Chelsea’s other request that he only see their daughter while supervised at a visitation center.

Now, on this week’s episode, the former couple finally had their day in court -- which the nervous mom of two noted was the first time they’d seen each other in “at least a year.”

So what happened? Both rulings went in Chelsea’s favor.

“Dad! They agreed to her name change,” she told her father Randy via phone on the way home. “They agreed to have his visits at the visitation center as long as his parents get one weekend a month that he can’t be present for.”

And the mama was overwhelmed with emotion realizing she and her mini-me would finally share the same moniker.

“This is the first time I have the same last name as her," she said.

After school pick-up, Chelsea, Cole and Baby Watson celebrated the big news with gifts and balloons for Aubs, along with a cake adorned with her brand spankin’ new name:

Congrats to the entire DeBoer crew! What do you think of Chelsea winning in court on both counts? Why do you think Adam and his lawyer agreed to the terms? Tell us below, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.