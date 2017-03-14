SZA Is Benched From TDE’s Championship Tour After Injuring Her Vocal Cords

Getty Images

TDE's star-studded Championship Tour has come to an abrupt — but hopefully only temporary — end for SZA.

On Tuesday (May 22), label founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith took to social media to explain SZA's absence from the last few shows. He revealed that the CTRL singer has been pulled from the trek due to a vocal injury, writing that she's been ordered to "rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage."

"We've been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates," he wrote. Top Dawg added that the singer will visit a doctor to determine whether or not she'll be able to rejoin the tour, and promised to keep fans updated on her condition. He and SZA are also trying to find a way to make it up to fans who didn't get to see her on the missed dates.

SZA retweeted Top Dawg's statement but didn't add any comments of her own.

The Championship Tour — which also features Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and more of the label's talent — kicked off earlier this month in Vancouver. The arena trek is still slated to make stops in major cities like Atlanta, New York, and Chicago before wrapping in Pittsburgh on June 16. Here's hoping SZA will make it back to the stage for at least a few of those dates.