Nick Jonas And Mustard’s ‘Anywhere’ Video Is A Technicolor Love Story

YouTube

A couple weeks ago, Nick Jonas and Mustard gifted us the fresh collab "Anywhere," and now the duo are back with a video that plants them in a field and surrounds them with technicolor lights galore.

The vid focuses on a couple going through the highs and lows of a relationship — one minute, they're basking in pure joy while kissing and playing with a golden retriever, and the next minute, they're furiously fighting with one another. To break up the drama, Mustard and a typically swole Jonas appear throughout to perform the EDM-infused banger in front of a huge LED screen. In the end, the couple goes their separate ways, leaving us with so many questions. Will he chase her down? Will they ever meet again? And which of them is taking care of that cute pup?!

"Anywhere" is the first collaboration from Jonas and Mustard (formerly known as DJ Mustard), but we certainly hope it won't be the last. After all, Jonas is reportedly working on the follow-up to 2016's Last Year Was Complicated, so maybe his producer pal has some beats handy for the project? We'll (hopefully) find out soon enough!