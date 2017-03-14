Amber Diamond's Instagram

First Photo: Are You The One? Lovebirds Amber And Ethan Welcome New Daughter

Amber and Ethan Diamond now have two little ones.

The Season 1 Are You the One? alums -- who are the only Perfect Match couple to make it outside of the MTV series -- just welcomed their second munchkin, a baby girl named Serena. And that means Scarlett, who was born back in December 2014, is a big sister.

"And just like that...we became the four of Diamonds," Amber captioned the heartwarming photograph above.

The parents of two met during the inaugural season of the dating series (more than five years ago!), and Ethan surprised Amber with an unforgettable proposal at the reunion special (in front of all their cohorts). Shortly after he got down on one knee, they announced they were expecting and celebrated the gender reveal (hello, pink!) with the their fellow love hopefuls in the Truth Booth . Before Scarlett was born, the two said "I do" in a small ceremony. Fast-forward to December 2017: The Diamonds happily shared right after the holidays that the image below would be "the last official family Christmas photo as 3 Karats."

And before Serena arrived, Amber gushed that she couldn't wait for her mini me "to meet your King of a dad. Trust me, he’ll sweep your heart away too," she said.

Offer the Diamonds your congrats in the comments, and stay with MTV News for Are You the One? updates!