Camila Cabello Cancels Reputation Concert After Revealing Hospitalization

Camila Cabello seemed to have a stellar night at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 20), where she picked up an award for chart achievement and then hit the stage to perform "Sangria Wine" and "Havana." But on Monday, the singer revealed that the exciting night ended on a scary note when she became ill and checked herself into a hospital.

Cabello released a statement on Twitter, assuring fans that "everything is fine," but disclosing that she's been diagnosed with dehydration and a low-grade fever. The 21-year-old was set to perform at Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour stop in Seattle on Monday night, but Cabello announced she'd have to skip the performance.

"The doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better," she wrote. "I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can! I guess sometimes I just push myself too hard and I promise I'm gonna take better care of myself."

Cabello ended her statement by thanking fans for their support and toasting to "more memories, more joy, more love, more music, more health, and more life!!"

Cabello's run as an opening act on Swift's Reputation trek kicked off just a couple weeks ago, and is slated to continue all the way through September. It's unclear if she'll resume the tour for its next show, on May 25 in Denver.

Feel better soon, Camila!