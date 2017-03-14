A$AP Rocky Tells How A Trip To Berlin Turned Into A Kanye Collab

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire

Kanye West is a busy man. In between supporting Donald Trump, dropping songs about poop, and going through tweetstorms about human consciousness, he's producing five albums that are due in less than a month. Thankfully in the middle of the chaos, 'Ye found time to help out fellow renaissance man A$AP Rocky. In his latest Complex cover story, the "Bad Company" rapper shares how a trip to Berlin turned into collaborating with West on "a lot of music."

"Kanye turned the hotel we were staying at into a Yeezy compound,” Rocky said. "He was designing sneakers in one suite, making music in one suite, and I was making music in my suite. It was crazy. We shut down the whole hotel."

Rocky also praised Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator for their work on his latest project, Testing.

"Working with those two guys [Frank and Tyler] has been quite the experience," he said. "I’m glad that, on a creative level, everybody gets it. And not only that, those guys are elite. Those guys are geniuses."

There is no official release date for Testing, but Rocky did reveal that the project is done on social media.