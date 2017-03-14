CW Network/YouTube

Here’s A First Look At All American And Charmed, Your New TV Obsessions

After announcing a slew of shows returning to The CW for new seasons — including favorites Riverdale and Arrow, as well as prestige TV Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — the network is introducing the new shows joining its Fall slate with extended first looks of All American and Charmed.

First up is All American, executive produced by CW mainstay Greg Berlanti, who is behind Riverdale, Supergirl, The Flash, and more, and inspired by the true story of the NFL's Spencer Paysinger. The upcoming series follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a high school football star from Compton, who gets the chance to thrive at an affluent school in Beverly Hills.

The first look shows stark differences between the two neighborhoods and the prejudices that plague them as Spencer struggles to assimilate into his new environment with football coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) and his jealous new teammates.

Next we have Charmed, a reboot of the witchy show that ran for eight seasons starting in the late 90's. This time, the show will focus on a college-aged trio of sisters — Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) — who suddenly discover their powers after their mother's death at the hands of some kind of mystical darkness.

The first look dives into the sisters discovering their powers, meeting their advisor, and deciding whether they want to accept or reject this fate.

Watch the first looks above. Both shows will join the CW lineup this Fall.