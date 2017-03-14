Logic And One Republic’s 13 Reasons Why Collab Is A Brooding Plea To ‘Start Again’

Getty Images

With just two days to go until the second season of 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix, we're hearing more from its accompanying, star-studded soundtrack. We've already gotten Selena Gomez's contribution — the sleek, confessional "Back to You" — and now another new track has surfaced.

For "Start Again," pop-rock stalwarts One Republic teamed up with rap phenom Logic for an unexpected but surprisingly seamless pairing. Over a driving beat, frontman Ryan Tedder looks back on his loneliness and regrets as he aches for a second chance. Halfway through, Logic swoops in with an emotional verse that recalls his biggest hit to date, "1-800-273-8255." He raps, "I'm feeling like I'm unappreciated, like maybe my presence in your life has been alleviated."

The track's moody lyrics mimic what Clay Jensen and company are going through in 13RW Season 2, so it sounds like a natural fit for the show's soundtrack. The album — which also features Billie Eilish, Khalid, and Years & Years — arrives on May 18. Listen to "Start Again" below, and let the brooding begin.