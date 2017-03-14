YouTube

J. Cole Explains Why He Felt 'A Certain Type Of Way' When Kanye Called Him

J. Cole is earnest in a way most rappers are bred not to be. On his latest album, KOD, the Fayetteville MC descended from the mountaintop with a message. The project was the audio equivalent of an older brother arriving home from college, disgusted at the excess a younger brother and his friends have wrought. In an in-depth interview with Angie Martinez this week, Cole opens up about his inner demons and his view on the world and the rap game that reflects it.

Discussions about Cole's issues with Kanye West weave into tangents about the damaging effects of celebrity and his problems with rappers like Lil Pump. Sincere, contemplative, and cerebral, the 90-minute conversation is a rare look into the mind of one of hip-hop's most elusive stars.

Below are some of the most eye-opening moments from the interview.